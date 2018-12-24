‘Aquaman’ and ‘Bumblebee’ lead a busy holiday box office weekend

Jasin Boland/™ & © DC Comics(LOS ANGELES) — Here are the films opening nationwide on Friday:

* Aquaman — The first full-length film featuring the titular character, introduced in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League, stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, who must step forward to lead his people to victory and save the surface world. Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman also star. Rated PG-13

* Bumblebee — The prequel to 2007’s Transformers and the sixth installment of the live-action film franchise stars Hailee Steinfeld who plays Charlie, a young girl in search of her place in the world who stumbles upon the titular character — a battle-scarred alien robot, who finds refuge in a California junkyard in the guise of a VW Bug. John Cena co-stars, along with Angela Bassett and Justin Theroux in voice rolls. Rated PG-13.

* Second Act — Jennifer Lopez stars in this romantic comedy about a 40-year-old woman stuck in a low-paying job, until a private finance firm is fooled into thinking she’s a high-powered consultant and hires her to handle a major business deal. Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini and Milo Ventimiglia also star. Rated PG-13.

* Welcome to Marwen — Steve Carell heads this film based on the true story of Mark Hogancamp, a man struggling with PTSD who loses his memory after being physically assaulted and creates a fictional village to ease his trauma. Janelle Monáe also stars. PG-13.

(Second Act trailer contains mild, uncensored profanity.)









