‘Aquaman’ star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II says he’s offering fans a “very strong introduction” to Black Manta

Jasin Boland/ ™ & © DC Comics(NEW YORK) — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as David Kane, aka the villainous Black Manta, in the DC superhero action film Aquaman.

Abdul-Mateen tells ABC Radio that he’s extremely proud to be the one to introduce fans to the character.



“That’s what I’m most excited about right now,” he says. “I think the fans are getting a very strong introduction to David Kane — Black Manta. They’re getting an introduction to his motives and some of the things that he’s capable of.”

According to Abdul-Mateen, Black Manta is capable of a lot more than people may think.



“He’s a very smart character. He’s multifaceted. He has emotional range and motivations,” he explains. “So I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to bring this character.”

Of course, don’t expect this to be the only time you’ll see Yahya face off with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. Yahya teases that he’s definitely hoping for another battle.

“It’s funny we’ve just introduced him, he says. “But I’m already excited to show all the other parts of him the next time I get the opportunity to.”



Aquaman, also starring Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Willem Dafoe, is now playing in theaters everywhere.





