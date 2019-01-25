Area Lawmakers Respond To End Of Shutdown

President Trump announced Friday he’s agreed to a deal to end a 35-day partial government shutdown for three weeks, through Feb. 15, while negotiations continue into his demands for money to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

However, the president threatened to shut down the government again or use his presidential powers to address the border issue if he doesn’t get what he’s calling a “fair deal.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (18-Dunlap) said the president stepped forward “in good faith” to end the shutdown.

“I am pleased to see an agreement come together that allows federal workers, like those throughout Illinois’ 18th District, go back to work,” LaHood said in a written statement. “Border security is critical to the safety and security of the American people. Moving forward it is imperative that Speaker Pelosi works with Republicans over the next three weeks to prevent future government shutdowns and finally secure our border.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (17-Rock Island) said, in a written statement, “The constant threats of government shutdowns must end. This is no way to govern and the American people are sick and tired of the dysfunction in Washington.”

“While I am pleased the president and Senate Republicans are finally bringing their crisis to a temporary end, folks across our region should have never been forced to work without pay,” Bustos said.

“I hope both sides will now come together to keep the government open and to enact robust, effective border security measures. The president must also keep his word and honor this agreement that will restore financial security to Illinois’ working families.”

“The American people sent us here to govern with a purpose,” Bustos said, “to bring down the cost of health care, invest in our infrastructure and clean up the corruption in Washington. Let’s get to work.”