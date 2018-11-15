Armie Hammer apologizes for Stan Lee selfie comments

(LOS ANGELES) — Armie Hammer is apologizing after criticizing celebrities who posted selfies in tribute to the late Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee.
“While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true a**hat form – thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon,” he wrote.
Hammer continued, “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control.”
On Monday, Hammer wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”
He added, “If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”
His comments quickly sparked backlash, including from Morgan, who posted and then deleted, “Looks like you found a way to use others’ ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real a**hat.”
