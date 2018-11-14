Armie Hammer faces backlash for calling out celebrity selfies with the late Stan Lee

It all started when he posted a now-deleted tweet on Monday reading, “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”

He added, “If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

Some Twitter users were quick to disagree with Hammer. One wrote, “They…worked with him…?”

“Me…too…?” Hammer replied. The actor voiced a character in Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, an animated 2014 TV movie.

Another person asked, “what else u supposed to do when someone dies armie.”

“If your answer is ‘post a selfie’ then I think we need a cultural revamp across the board,” he answered.

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan also called Hammer out on Twitter. In a post that’s since been deleted, he wrote, “Looks like you found a way to use others’ ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real a**hat.”

