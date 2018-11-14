Armie Hammer faces backlash for calling out celebrity selfies with the late Stan Lee

(LOS ANGELES) — Armie Hammer took to Twitter to criticize celebrities for posting selfies in tribute to late Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee, but now he’s the one facing backlash.
It all started when he posted a now-deleted tweet on Monday reading, “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”
He added, “If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”
Some Twitter users were quick to disagree with Hammer. One wrote, “They…worked with him…?”
“Me…too…?” Hammer replied. The actor voiced a character in Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, an animated 2014 TV movie.
Another person asked, “what else u supposed to do when someone dies armie.”
“If your answer is ‘post a selfie’ then I think we need a cultural revamp across the board,” he answered.
Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan also called Hammer out on Twitter. In a post that’s since been deleted, he wrote, “Looks like you found a way to use others’ ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real a**hat.”
