Arrest Made From Sunday’s Fatal Hit And Run

A Peoria woman is in custody in connection with a weekend fatal hit and run.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said Amanda Boyer, 26, was arrested at her home on Western Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday without incident. Boyer has been booked in the Peoria County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a pedestrian down in the 3100 block of Farmington Road near Swords Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, identified as John Lackey, 39, of West Peoria was found unresponsive lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

It was unknown why Lackey was walking on Farmington Road, where he was coming from or where he was going to.

An autopsy revealed Lackey suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, including severe head and chest trauma, and likely died instantly.

The incident remains under investigation.