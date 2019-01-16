Arrest Made In Final Homicide Of 2018

A Peoria man has been arrested in connection with the last homicide death of 2018.

Lovell Eggleston, 29, was arrested Tuesday afternoon as he arrived at the Peoria County Courthouse for a hearing in traffic court.

The Journal Star reports that he was booked on one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 32-year-old Jeremic Booker, found dead on Spring Street on the morning of December 26.

Booker was the 22nd and final homicide victim of 2018. In a two week period in late December, there were 10 shooting incidents, including three deaths, between December 18 and December 31.

CrimeStoppers recently upped the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for Booker’s death.

Eggleston was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a first-floor courtroom where he was to appear for a hearing.

Eggleston has not been formally charged, and is expected back in court later this week.

Peoria Police are expected to release more information on the arrest Wednesday.