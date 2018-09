Arson suspected in Peoria fire.

Peoria Firefighters were called to a home at 1818 S. Laramie at approximately 9:11 p.m. Thursday on reports of a fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the front and side of the home. A large fire was also found in the living room.

The fires were put out in a matter of minutes.

The home was determined to be vacant.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

