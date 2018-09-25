Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 1312 S. Faraday Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews found the back of the vacant, boarded up home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes, but extra crews were called in to help put it out.

No injuries were reported.

A Peoria Fire Department investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire was arson.

The post Arson Suspected In Overnight Fire In Peoria appeared first on 1470 WMBD.