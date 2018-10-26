“Autonomous Illinois” Initiative Begins

The state of Illinois is launching a new testing program for self-driving cars.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed an executive order creating “Autonomous Illinois,” an initiative designed to partner with businesses and researchers to safety test the technology.

Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said it is time to embrace the possibilities.

“The technology is here. We can be leaders or we can fall behind,” Blankenhorn said during a news conference in Chicago Thursday to announce the initiative.

As part of the governor’s executive order, IDOT will oversee a testing program that requires a driver to remain behind the wheel, capable of taking control of the vehicle at all times.

Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis, who attended the announcement, said Peoria is no stranger to the technology.

“Peoria has been one of the first cities that have developed autonomous technology,” Ardis said. “Caterpillar tractors have been developing autonomous technology for decades and use that in their mining vehicles around the world. Komatsu also develops this, as well.”

“These are the high paying R&D jobs that this state needs. Congratulations to us, to Illinois, to IDOT, for making very big positive news and to put Illinois as a leader in the United States in this technology,” Ardis said.

Officials estimate connected and automated vehicles will generate an estimated $800 billion annually in economic benefits nationwide by 2050, which includes the creation of jobs, increased productivity for motorists and fuel savings. They will also help reduce the number of crashes, 94 percent of which are caused by human error, that result in more than 1,000 deaths in Illinois and a negative economic impact of $14 billion a year, according to the most recent data.

“As Illinois moves forward with the testing and development of connected and automated vehicles, state police will introduce the change in culture to our officers and help educate motorists when new laws are enacted,” said Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz.