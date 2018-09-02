Barn III Continues To Take Shape

The anticipation is building as construction continues on the Barn III in Goodfield.

Barn III will be the latest act for the Conklin Players Theatre. It is being built on the former home of Barn II what was torn down in 2015 after being damaged by a storm.

Mary Simon of Conklin’s says it’s been a group effort spearheaded by Abby Reel, who now owns the property. Morton Community Bank and Growth Corp of Springfield are also instrumental in the project.

“We needed Abby to step forward and she got the financing because of our loyal audience,” Simon said. “But I couldn’t have done it without Abby, no chance, and she couldn’t have done it without the support.”

“I really believed in this project,” Reel said, “and I knew how committed our audience was.”

Reel first met Simon when she was five years old when she was introduced to her by her parents. Reel also acted on stage and waited tables through while in high school and college.

Simon gleams with excitement as she looks at how the Barn III is taking shape.

Alpha Media/Ed Hammond

“The kitchen is gutted and started over and the lobby is gutted and has a beautiful fireplace in it and the bathrooms are done,” Simon said.

Alpha Media/Ed Hammond

Barn III will also have a larger lobby, an elevator and a new HVAC system. In fact, Simon said she had just purchased a new air conditioner for the old Barn just before the storm. That air conditioner was not damaged and will be used in Barn III.

Alpha Media/Ed Hammond

There was a problem with noise with that air conditioner, though, and it had to be shut off during shows. When it is placed in Barn III it will have its own soundproofed room.

Simon said much of the barn’s construction will consist of recycled material, including tin.

Alpha Media/Ed Hammond

“The beams came from Oregon. They’re douglas fir,” Simon said. “It’s like a ‘Lego’ set.”

The new barn will also be larger than the previous venue.

“It is a barn again,” Simon said. “It’s bigger than our old barn by 12 feet on the ground and eight feet higher.”

Simon said that will allow Barn III to be an “event center.”

“Dinner theatre will have a cycle from October through April. And then we’ll have weddings. I think right now we have 10 to 12 weddings booked already,” Simon said.

The Barn is now all that is new on the Timberline Road property. Reel also purchased an outbuilding and converted it into a dance studio. She also purchased the brick house on the property built in 1857. She and Simon are in process of converting that into a bed and breakfast.

Reel and Simon recently won a court case against the insurance company which refused to pay damages after the 2015 storm.

“Even with the settlement from the insurance company, heaven knows how long that will be before it shakes out, it wouldn’t have been enough for me to bring the barn back up to code because we had been closed for so long,” Simon said.

Now, Simon is hoping to host the first show in the new Barn III in February.

And, ticket sales are ready to go online Labor Day, one year to the day Simon and Reel announced the construction project was getting started.

“There’s something sentimental and also terrifying about that,” Reel said.

Reel said the new online ticket system will allow people to choose their specific seat location.

That information can be obtained on the barn’s website.

Simon said even Barn III is completed and operating you can always expect Reel to come up with something.

“Abby leaves a wake.”

The post Barn III Continues To Take Shape appeared first on 1470 WMBD.