Bazinga! ‘The Big Bang Theory’ gets a studio named in its honor

The Big Bang Theory ends its historic 12-season run in May, making the CBS series the longest running sitcom ever shot in front of a studio audience. And to commemorate the series, Warner Brothers' Stage 25 — where the show is shot — has been renamed "The Big Bang Theory Stage."

Only four other shows have had stages named in their honor: Friends, E.R., Two and Half Men, and Ellen. Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on The Big Bang Theory, says it was an emotional moment.

“You know I’ve been on this lot for so many years and I’ve seen the Friends across the street, the Friends plaque, and I’ve always been very like amazed by that and I was like wow, you have to be like big time to have that,” she tells ABC Radio. “And they must have made quite a mark on television history and so for us to have it here is very wild.”

Despite being TV’s top-rated sitcom for most of its run, Cuoco says The Big Bang Theory‘s cast has never taken its success for granted.

“We never thought it was a shoo-in. We’d renegotiate and get years picked up and we were just in shock about it, and we still are, she says. “And I think that’s what kept us going for so long. There was never an ounce of arrogance or settling.”

With the clock ticking on the show, Cuoco says, “I am definitely savoring my time with this cast and being in the set, and I’m going to miss it a lot.”

The Big Bang Theory, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, will shoot its final episode on April 30; it’ll air in May.

