BBB Warns About Subscription Traps And Free Trials

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. The Better Business Bureau warns those about subscription traps and deceptive free trial scams.

President and CEO Jessica Tharp says these scans often look like easy-fix products.

“When a scam is produced, there is a product involved. There’s some crazy claims that are made with a product. Maybe it’s a weight loss, skin cream, or even an erectile dysfunction product that they use to get your attention with a very low impact risk offer,” Tharp said.

The product may be advertised for an inexpensive subscription or free trial, but that can result in being enrolled for a subscription costing hundreds of dollars and not being able to cancel.

Tharp says the BBB is working to find where these scams are originating from and what makes them impact our community.

Tharp says the scams often have a website to sell and promote the product. To make the products look more legitimate to consumers, affiliates will create testimonials on websites that look like news companies to promote the products.

“But the reality is, these are paid subscriptions and these affiliates are paid commission for every click that goes to the product website,” Tharp said.

Consumers will often find pop-up’s advertising the product on social media or an affiliate news-looking article, rather than going to the website to view the terms and conditions. That, Tharp says, can lead to the consumer getting sucked down the subscription rabbit hole.

The Restore Online Confidence Act prohibits the continued monthly billing of subscriptions when the terms and conditions are not clearly presented. Consumers are unaware they are being pulled into a scam because the terms and conditions were not presented up front.

“There is going to be some more attention on law enforcement to prosecute these kinds of things. We’re hoping to shed some more light of these types of things,” Tharp said.

For more information or to report a scam, click HERE.