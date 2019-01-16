BBB Warns Online Retailers Using Bogus IL Addresses

The Better Business Bureau serving Central Illinois and Chicago and Northern Illinois are warning consumers about a variety online retailers using addresses and disconnected phone numbers from Champaign-Urbana, Naperville, Las Vegas, L.A., Nashville, Tennessee, and West Chester Township, Ohio.

Consumers allege the online sites do not deliver purchased merchandise, or deliver shoddy goods that do not resemble what was advertised.

The BBB opened an investigation into the operation in November 2018. With the help of the Better Business Bureaus serving Southern Nevada, Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, the investigation discovered at least 35 shops involved in this operation and another 16 that are inactive as of 12/31/2018. The BBBs linked the businesses via shared addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and connections on social media platforms.

These online retailers advertise discounted merchandise, including hunting and tactical gear, tapestries, watches, vehicle accessories, and athletic wear, among other products. In addition, the companies advertise that a portion of their sales go to charity. BBB of Central Illinois requested substantiation for such claims, but its inquiries went unanswered.

The shops offer a 30-day refund policy for regularly priced items but only advertise discounted merchandise. However, the businesses’ refund policies state that discounted merchandise is not eligible for a refund. Some consumers allege they received their merchandise after 30 days making the order ineligible for return.

As of January 14, 2019, BBB locations in Illinois, Tennessee and Nevada have received 87 total complaints against these online businesses. In addition to the 87 closed complaints, another 56 complaints are pending.

The BBB has received complaints about Hunteroo, Tactical Deer, Berzerk Athletics, Tapestry King, Urban Mob, Epic Tapestry, Buff Eagle, Vehicle King and Dixon Leather.

The online shops are using 18 addresses across Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, California and Nevada. Many of the addresses are residential, according to Google Maps.

For more details from the BBB, click HERE.