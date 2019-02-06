Bebe Rexha’s hoping to party with FGL at Sunday’s Grammys

Courtesy of The Recording AcademyAfter the massive success of “Meant to Be,” Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha have now fallen a bit behind on their celebrating. But Bebe’s hoping she’ll be able to catch up with the duo at Sunday night’s Grammys.

“I haven’t has a chance to see the guys since our nomination,” she tells People. “We’ve spoken on text, but hopefully we can celebrate together at a Grammy party or two!”

Bebe and FGL are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their crossover smash, while Bebe is also in the running for the all-genre Best New Artist this year.

These are the first Grammy nods for both Bebe and FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. You can tune in to see who wins Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

