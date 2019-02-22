Becky Spencer Named Director Of PCAPS

Becky Spencer has been named the new director of Peoria County Animal Protection Services. Spencer had been interim director since January.

Spencer’s appointment was announced Friday by Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel.

Spencer joined PCAPS in 2015 as the shelter services coordinator, where she was responsible for the daily operations of the animal shelter.

“Peoria County Animal Protection Services is a huge asset to our County,” Sorrel said in a news release announcing the appointment. “Residents can call PCAPS seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and recieve professional assistance. Ms. Spencer’s established relationships with PCAP’s employees and community partners makes her an asset to our organization, and I have every confidence in her ability to succeed in her new role.”

Spencer with oversee the daily operations of the open-admission animal shelter and PCAPS’ $1.55 million operating budget.