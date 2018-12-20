Beef Thief Caught After “Steak” Out

A man who has been given the nickname “beef thief” has been arrested after the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office conducted a stakeout.

Peoria resident 55-year-old Michael Merriman, was arrested Tuesday night and is booked in the Peoria County Jail on nine charges.

Merriman is accused of stealing about $3,000 of meat in three different thefts from November.

Over the weekend, a call was made to police from Kroger located on Lindenbergh Avenue for shoplifting. Merriman was accused of taking over $200 worth of meat.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, Merriman has a bond hearing Thursday.

