Ben Affleck is out of rehab, but continues to fight “for myself and my family”

ABC/Randy Holmes(HOLLYWOOD, CA) — Ben Affleck released a statement Thursday, opening up about his “lifelong and difficult struggle” with alcohol addiction.

The Oscar-winner said that he’s completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center and remains in outpatient care. But he notes that battling addiction “is a full-time commitment,” adding, “One is never really in or out of treatment.”

“I am fighting for myself and my family,” he continued, thanking those who have shared their personal stories of addiction with him. “With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all of those who are there for me. I hope down the road, I can offer an example to those who are struggling.”

In August, reports surfaced that Affleck, 46, had entered rehab, with some outlets claiming that his estranged wife, actress Jennifer Garner, had driven him there. He’d also sought treatment in 2001 and 2017.

The following month, his younger brother Casey Affleck acknowledged in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the Batman v Superman star was “trying to do the work and get it together,” at least partially for Garner’s sake, and for their three young children.

“Ben is an addict and an alcoholic,” Casey said. “Most of my grandparents are alcoholics. My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he’s been sober for about 30 years. I’ve been sober for about six years.”

“Ben is trying to put it together,” he added. “It can be a very hard thing to do.”

