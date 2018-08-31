Bergner’s Hinting A Return

The Bergner’s store chain has displayed a message on its website hinting a return of the retailer.

This, after the store at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie closed for good Wednesday.

The message on the Bergner’s website reads, “We’ve got great news. Bergner’s is coming back.” There are no further explanation except that more details would be revealed “in the coming weeks.”

The parent company of Bergner’s, Bon-Ton Stores, announced in April that two liquidation firms had won an auction for the bankrupt company’s assets after the company failed to find a bidder to operate the business.

Several Bergner’s stores in Central Illinois, including Peoria’s Sheridan Village, had already closed.

