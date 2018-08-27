A permanent end to the remaining Bergner’s store in Peoria will come this week.

The Journal Star reports the Bergner’s location at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie will close for good at the end of its business day Wednesday.

The parent company of Bergner’s, Bon-Ton Stores, announced in April that two liquidation firms had won an auction for the bankrupt company’s assets after the company failed to find a bidder to operate the business.

Several Bergner’s stores in Central Illinois, including Peoria’s Sheridan Village, have already closed.

(Photo of former Sheridan Village store)

The post Bergner’s To Close For Good Wednesday appeared first on 1470 WMBD.