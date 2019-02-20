Bette Midler to perform nominated “Mary Poppins Returns” song at Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage(HOLLYWOOD) — The “special surprise guest” who will be performing the nominated song from Mary Poppins Returns at the Academy Awards is none other than Bette Midler.

The entertainment legend tweeted the news on Saturday, writing, “So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that’s singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24…the nominated song from Mary Poppins…’The Place Where Lost Things Go’…so excited!!”

The song, written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, was performed by Emily Blunt in the movie.

Singer and Oscar-nominated actress Midler has recorded several hit songs that have appeared in movies, such as “The Rose” and “The Wind Beneath My Wings.”

As previously reported, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will perform “Shallow” from A Star Is Born at the February 24 ceremony; Jennifer Hudson will perform “I’ll Fight,” from the documentary RBG.  Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings will perform “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

It’s not clear who will perform the final Best Original Song nominee, “All the Stars,” from Black Panther.

