“Better Bring Your Chips . . . .”

Any advertising that’s centered around free liquid cheese is advertising I can get down with. I think?

Taco Bell just came up with a marketing stunt. On the 19th of this month, they’re putting up a billboard in downtown Toronto that dispenses, yes FREE unlimited nacho cheese. Say what?

Now they won’t be providing anything for you to put the cheese on, so you have to bring your own chips. Or, ya know, just put your mouth under the spigot and let it flow! Thanks Taco Bell!