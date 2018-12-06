Billboard’s Country Airplay chart has no female artists in the top 20 for the first time in chart history

ABC/Image Group LAThe country charts are an apparent boys club, according to Billboard. No female is featured in the top 20 on the publication’s latest Country Airplay chart. This is the first time a woman hasn’t been included in the top 20 since the chart launched in January 1990.

Carrie Underwood is the highest-ranked female on the chart. She reigns at number 22 with “Love Wins,” Billboard reports.

The publication adds that only seven other female acts appear within the 60 Country Airplay positions. Two female singers serve as featured vocalists, including Mindy Smith on Kenny Chesney‘s “Better Boat” and Hillary Lindsey on Randy Houser‘s “What Whiskey Does.”

Other women featured further down on the chart are Kelsea Ballerini with “Miss Me More,” Maddie & Tae with “Friends Don’t,” Runaway June‘s “Buy My Own Drinks,” Lauren Alaina‘s “Ladies In the ’90s,” and Carly Pearce‘s “Closer to You.”

The lack of females at country radio has been a hot topic within the industry in recent years. Organizations like CMT have tried to help address the problem by sponsoring a Next Women of Country Tour, while this year’s Artists of the Year highlighted solely the women of the genre, in hopes of evening the gender gap at country radio.