‘Black Panther,’ ‘Roseanne’ among top trending U.S. Google searches of 2018

Black Panther was the top trending movie search, followed by Incredibles 2, Deadpool 2, Avengers: Infinity War and A Quiet Place. Roseanne was the top trending TV search of 2018, which isn’t surprising, given the controversy surrounding the firing of the show’s star Roseanne Barr over racist tweets.

Other TV shows making the list include Netflix’s Altered Carbon and The Haunting of Hill House, as well as American Idol and Lost in Space.

YouTube star Logan Paul was the top trending actor on Google, followed by disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, Sylvester Stallone, SNL star Pete Davidson and Black Panther and Creed II star Michael B. Jordan.

Singer Demi Lovato, who survived a near-fatal overdose this year, was the top trending person, edging out Meghan Markle and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

