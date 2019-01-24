‘BlacKkKlansman’ heads back to theaters after garnering multiple Oscar nominations

Focus Features(NEW YORK) — Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman is officially headed back to theaters.

The Oscar-nominated crime drama follows the true story of Ron Stallworth, a black cop who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in 1978. Variety has learned that the movie is returing to select theaters this weekend. It will be available in 168 theaters across the nation including New York, California, and Florida.

Focus Features president Lisa Bunnell applauded the Academy for realizing the movie is an important work.

“We are thrilled that the Academy recognized BlacKkKlansman with six nominations — including Spike Lee’s first-ever for best picture and best director in his 30+ year career,” she told Variety. “Spike’s message that love must conquer hate feels like perfect time to have this film back in theaters.”

Academy members interested in seeing the film will be allowed to attend screenings free of charge with their membership card.

As previously reported, BlacKkKlansman is up for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Lee for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Lee’s Best Director Oscar nod makes him the sixth black filmmaker to ever be in the running for that award. If he wins, he’ll be the first-ever black Best Director Oscar-winner.