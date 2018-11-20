Blake Shelton says sexy no longer exists now that his Sexiest Man Alive crown has been taken

ABC/Mark LevineBlake Shelton is struggling now that he’s no longer considered People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

“Can I be honest? I feel like when I gave up my crown, sexy ended,” he joked to Entertainment Tonight. “It just ended in the world. So until I get it back, it doesn’t exist anymore.”

When asked how he feels about British actor Idris Elba, the man to whom People just gave the crown, Blake playfully responded, “I’m sure this new guy is a nice guy. He’s a great guy. I mean, I don’t see it myself. I’m really the only person I’ve ever seen it with, but…”

While Blake may have been officially dethroned, another country artist made it onto this year’s People list: Thomas Rhett was named the publication’s Sexiest Country Star.

