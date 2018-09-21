Blake Shelton transforms from Sexiest Man Alive to UGLYDOLL

ABC/Mark LevineBlake Shelton may be People’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive, but he’ll soon be an UGLYDOLL.

Blake is set to both sing and voice the character OX — who’s the unofficial mayor of Uglyville — in the upcoming animated feature.

UGLYDOLLS is based on the popular plush toy line and will follow the free-spirited Moxy as she and her friends “confront what it means to be different.”

Blake’s pal Kelly Clarkson is also part of the project, along with Nick JonasPitbull, and Wanda Sykes.

UGLYDOLLS is set to open on May 10 of next year.

