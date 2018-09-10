Body Discovered In Peoria’s East Bluff

Peoria Police were called to the 4000 block of N. Columbus Avenue Sunday night on reports of a man down.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 8:14 p.m., finding a man’s body inside a detached garage. The man had visible injuries of an unknown nature with a large amount of blood.

The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says the incident is under investigation. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

