The body of a Peoria man recovered from Clinton Lake has been identified.

The DeWitt County Coroner says Michael Dailey, 63, died of drowning.

Dailey’s body was recovered from Clinton Lake around 1:40 p.m. Thursday and declared dead at the scene. DeWitt County dispatch received an initial call around 11 a.m.

Foul play is not suspected.

