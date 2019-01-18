Bomb Squad Member Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

A member of Peoria’s Bomb Squad street gang has pleaded guilty to conspiring with other gang members.

Terry Moss, 23, aka “Lil Man,” appeared in federal court in Peoria Thursday. Federal officials say Moss also pleaded guilty to attempted murder in aid of racketeering, use of a firearm in relation to a violent crime and possession and distribution of crack cocaine.

Moss faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 8.

Moss was one of 15 people indicted in 2018 of being members of the Bomb Squad street gang under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Trial for the remaining 14 men remains scheduled for June 10.

Under the RICO statute, a crime which carries a statutory penalty of up to life, the defendants are charged with working as an organized criminal enterprise, including activities that affect interstate commerce. From 2013 to June 2018, members and associates of the Bomb Squad allegedly engaged in acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, arson and drug trafficking. The gang used violence to protect itself, its members and its associates from rival gangs and to protect the standing and reputation of Bomb Squad.

Moss face potential statutory penalties of up to life for the offense of RICO conspiracy; 20 years in prison for violent crime in aid of racketeering attempted murder; a minimum 10 years in prison for use of a firearm in a crime of violence, to serve consecutive to any other prison term; and 30 years for possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine.

During his appearance in federal court, Moss admitted he was first exposed to Bomb Squad when he was about 13 years old. As a member of Bomb Squad, on multiple occasions, Moss admitted he shot at rival gang members in Bomb Squad territory, including June 27, 2017, when a bullet struck a rival gang member in the foot. Moss admitted he sold and helped others sell narcotics, including crack cocaine, and that he possessed guns, held guns for others and loaned guns to other gang members and associates.

The charges are part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods violent crime reduction strategy and an ongoing investigation by an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force , a partnership of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies working together to identify, disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations and violent street gangs.