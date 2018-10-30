Bond Set At $3 Million For Princeville Man Charged With Killing Parents

“It’s hard to find a more despicable or evil act than the killing of one’s own parents.”

Peoria County State’s Attorney Jerry Brady uttered those words following a court hearing Tuesday, during which Jose Ramirez, 21, was formally charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Ramirez allegedly confessed to killing his parents, Bradley University professor Susan Brill de Ramirez and her husband, Antonio Ramirez Barron, both 63.

Bond for Ramirez was set at $3 million and preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 29.

Ramirez could be sentenced to life in prison if he is convicted on both charges.

Charges read during the hearing by prosecutor Dave Kenny alleged Ramirez approached his parents while they slept, sprayed pepper spray and stabbed his father in the stomach and the neck. He also stabbed his mother in the stomach and the neck after she woke up.

Ramirez confessed to wrapping the bodies in a tent and a tarp, loaded them into his father’s SUV and dumped the bodies in a waterway.

As the hearing progressed Tuesday, the search was continuing for the bodies in waterways in Henry County north of Annawan.

Kenny said a TV and keys to the SUV were found by investigators in a nearby house that was “frequented” by Ramirez.

Kenny stated in court that Ramirez had said to friends that he was “sick of his parents.”

Ramirez appeared through a video hookup from the Peoria County Jail.

The couple was last seen at work at Bradley University Thursday. Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, during a news conference Monday, said it was believed the killings had taken place early Friday morning. Brady said seemed to contradict the sheriff’s statement suggesting the slayings may have occurred anywhere from during the day Friday to early Saturday morning.

A second man, Matthew Roberts, 20, of Princeville was booked in the Peoria County Jail around 7:30 p.m. Monday on charges of concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice. Roberts did not appear in court Tuesday and a hearing was not scheduled as of late Tuesday afternoon.

“As to Mr. Roberts, the investigation continues as to whether he has culpability in the matter,” Brady said.

Prosecutors have 48 hours, or until around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, to decide if any formal charges will be filed against Roberts.