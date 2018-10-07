Book Sale Raising Money For Area Library

(From 25 News) – If you are an avid reader, you may be in luck.

You can fill a bag of books for $3.50.

It is one of the largest fundraisers for Groveland Community Library.

The small, family-friendly library, operates on membership fees and donations throughout the year.

Library President Frieda Herron says a fundraiser like this helps tremendously.

“The profit from this fundraiser will go directly into buying new books: new children’s books and new adult fiction books,” Herron said.

The money raised will will also help support literacy programs, especially for children.

The fundraiser and deals end Oct. 20.

