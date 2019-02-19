“Boy That’s A Whooper!”

Whopper Ice Cream? . . . That’s Ice Cream with Chunks of a Burger King Whopper

I know people have created a lot of WEIRD ice cream flavors, like pineapple cilantro and horseradish . . . but really, there are some foods that should NEVER be mashed up into ice cream.

Like . . . this.

A YouTube channel called Ice Cream Rolls recently made ice cream out of a Burger King WHOPPER. They poured cream on top of an entire Whopper, chopped it up, then froze it and turned it into ice cream. It does NOT look appetizing at all. Of course you never see anyone try the finished product on the video. Um I’ll pass.