Brad and Kimberly-Williams Paisley Are Helping to Open a Food Pantry in Nashville

BRAD PAISLEY and his wife KIMBERLY are working with Belmont University to open a “modern food pantry” in Nashville. They’re calling it The Store, and it’ll have fresh and nonperishable groceries for people in need.

This is a new kind of food bank. It’s designed to look and work like a free grocery store. They got the idea after volunteering with their sons at a similar place in Santa Barbara, California.

Brad says, quote, “This is a store with dignity for people who’ve fallen on hard times. All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It’s nice to think about a place where when that happens, someone can use it to get back on their feet.”

The Store plans to offer on-the-job training . . . and other services like medical and legal assistance.

Brad and Kimberly are donating an “initial gift” to kick things off, but more money is needed so they’ve introduced a “Brick By Brick Campaign.” You can get involved by hitting up TheStore.org. They’re hoping to break ground next year.