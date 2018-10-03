Brad and Kimberly-Williams Paisley Are Helping to Open a Food Pantry in Nashville

BRAD PAISLEY and his wife KIMBERLY are working with Belmont University to open a “modern food pantry” in Nashville. They’re calling it The Store, and it’ll have fresh and nonperishable groceries for people in need.

This is a new kind of food bank. It’s designed to look and work like a free grocery store. They got the idea after volunteering with their sons at a similar place in Santa Barbara, California.

Brad says, quote, “This is a store with dignity for people who’ve fallen on hard times. All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It’s nice to think about a place where when that happens, someone can use it to get back on their feet.”

The Store plans to offer on-the-job training . . . and other services like medical and legal assistance.

Brad and Kimberly are donating an “initial gift” to kick things off, but more money is needed so they’ve introduced a “Brick By Brick Campaign.” You can get involved by hitting up TheStore.org. They’re hoping to break ground next year.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Your Dog Gets Depressed When He Sees You Using Your Phone A Make-a-Wish Kid Asked for a Pizza Party for His School In case you missed it, KELSEA BALLERINI and THE CHAINSMOKERS performed their song “This Feeling” on Tuesday’s episode of “Ellen”. A Teacher Was Fired For Giving Kids Zeroes When They Didn’t Turn in Work Two Childhood Cancer Survivors Got Married at the Hospital Where They Met 25 Years Ago A Peoria Illinois Woman Shoplifts a Bible to “Be More Christian”
Comments