Brad Paisley’s planning the “Best Night of [His] Life,” playing in an all-star rock band for Will Ferrell

ABC/Image Group LABrad Paisley is set to have the best night of his life at comedian Will Ferrell’s fundraiser next month in Los Angeles.

Brad will be part of the Super Mega Funktastic Jam Rock All Stars band, led by Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Josh Klinghoffer from the Chili Peppers will sit in as well, along with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Mike McCready from Pearl Jam, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Stefan Lessard from Dave Mathews Band.

The Saturday, October 6 event at L.A.’s Greek Theatre raises money for Cancer for College, an organization that helps cancer survivors achieve their college dreams.

The star power doesn’t end with the top-notch musicians, however. Ferrell’s lined up an array of funny men and women to match: Jerry Seinfeld, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, Zooey Deschanel and more will all be there.

Tickets for Will Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life are on sale now.

