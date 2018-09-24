Brad Paisley’s planning the “Best Night of [His] Life,” playing in an all-star rock band for Will Ferrell

ABC/Image Group LABrad Paisley is set to have the best night of his life at comedian Will Ferrell’s fundraiser next month in Los Angeles.

Brad will be part of the Super Mega Funktastic Jam Rock All Stars band, led by Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili PeppersJosh Klinghoffer from the Chili Peppers will sit in as well, along with Coldplay’s Chris MartinMike McCready from Pearl JamDuff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Stefan Lessard from Dave Mathews Band.

The Saturday, October 6 event at L.A.’s Greek Theatre raises money for Cancer for College, an organization that helps cancer survivors achieve their college dreams.

The star power doesn’t end with the top-notch musicians, however. Ferrell’s lined up an array of funny men and women to match: Jerry SeinfeldSamantha BeeJames CordenJimmy KimmelConan O’BrienZooey Deschanel and more will all be there.

Tickets for Will Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life are on sale now.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Carrie Underwood makes country music history as “Cry Pretty” debuts at No. 1: “I couldn’t be more proud” Listen now: Luke Combs and Leon Bridges can’t get “Beyond” their “Beautiful Crazy” collaboration Watch Willie, Stapleton and Kacey play Farm Aid 2018 on Saturday Blake Shelton transforms from Sexiest Man Alive to UGLYDOLL Move over, Brad Paisley and Simon Cowell: Carrie Underwood’s 3-year-old steals the show at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Eric Church seems to “Pledge Allegiance to the Hag” with “Jukebox and a Bar”
Comments