Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s ‘A Star Is Born’ becomes highest-grossing movie starring a musician

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.(LOS ANGELES) — A Star Is Born has hit a new box office milestone.

According to Box Office Mojo, star Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut has now surpassed 1992’s The Bodyguard as the highest-grossing movie of all time that stars a musician.

The site’s data shows that The Bodyguard, starring Whitney Houston, earned $411 million during its run in theaters worldwide. A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga, has taken in $413.6 million so far.

But keep in mind, these stats don’t account for inflation. If it did, The Bodyguard’s total would be about $735.6 million by today’s standards.

While the A Star Is Born soundtrack hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart, The Bodyguard still holds the title of best-selling soundtrack of all time, selling more than 45 million copies worldwide.

A Star Is Born is nominated for eight Oscars this year, including Best Original Song for “Shallow.” The song is up for four Grammy awards as well.

