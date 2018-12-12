Bradley Volleyball Star To Give Commencement Address

(From Bradley University) – After wrapping up her historic athletic career, Bradley Volleyball senior Erica Haslag will close her equally-accomplished academic career by delivering the student remarks during Bradley University’s December Commencement Saturday at Renaissance Coliseum.

Haslag was selected as the student speaker for the 2018 Bradley University December Commencement, following an open application and nomination for all graduating seniors. On the same day the Volleyball team departed for the National Invitation Volleyball Championship, the first postseason tournament appearance in the program’s history, Haslag recorded her audition speech for the committee and attended her morning class, before boarding the bus to Ames, IA with her teammates.

“Erica has been a model student and athlete during her time on campus,” said Bradley head coach Carol Price-Torok. “This is a great honor and speaks to her dedication to her studies, coupled with her commitment to push herself to be the best of her ability in everything she does.”

An actuarial science major with a 3.91 cumulative grade point average, Haslag will earn her bachelor’s degree from Bradley in just seven semesters. A two-time First-Team Missouri Valley Conference selection, she is a two-time First-Team Valley Scholar-Athlete pick and was named a First-Team Academic All-District V honoree this fall. Haslag also served two years on the Bradley University Student Senate.

Haslag helped lead Bradley Volleyball to the first post-season appearance in program history, with the Braves reaching the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship after a five-set victory against Mid-American Conference East Division regular-season co-champion Bowling Green in the opening round. She averaged a team-best 4.28 kills per set this season to rank 24th nationally and her 543 total kills, which rank second among Bradley season marks, was the eighth-best total in the country this fall. She was named one of 30 national candidates for the Senior CLASS Award this year, recognizing seniors for excellence in community, classroom, character and competition.

Haslag was 14th in total points in the country in 2018 as she helped the Braves to a 24-9 overall record and a third-place conference finish for the team’s best league showing since 2001. Overall, Bradley tied for the largest win improvement in the country during the regular season, posting 13 more wins than the 2017 season in addition to matching the biggest one-season improvement in MVC history (+10) since the league went to an 18-game conference schedule in 1996.

Haslag closed out her decorated career third in Bradley history with 1,688 career kills and is 10th all-time in Valley history. She is just the fourth player in conference history to boast two seasons with 530 or more kills.