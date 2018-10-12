Bradley Volleyball Team Signs A Special Addition

Ten-year-old Allie Salmon of Pekin signed a Letter of Intent and received her own jersey to be part of the Bradley Volleyball team.

Salmon, diagnosed with an inflammatory disease called Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM) in June 2016, was linked to the Braves through Team IMPACT, an organization that helps improve the quality of life with children who face life-threatening diseases through team based sports.

Allie joined the team in August and has been a frequent attendee of their games and even helps out at practices.

“She’s there on Monday’s and we always love walking in and seeing her and her family and her dad and she’s just such a smiley presence, their whole family, such a smiley presence.” said Hannah Angeli, a junior setter for the Braves.

Along with Allie being inspired by the team, the team is also inspired by Allie.

“For them, I think that they just understand that this game is so much more than wins and losses and how they can affect people and just giving a little bit more, for what she’s doing and thinking of her when she’s around,” said Coach Carol Torok.

After being diagnosed, Allie had to take a break from sports, and her parents are glad she gets to be with the Braves as she is improving and getting involved in sports again. Allie also has interests in softball and hockey.

“The doctor found it, got a real aggressive treatment, and she is now back to skating circles around the boys,’ said her father, Dustin Salmon.

Allie hopes one day of playing volleyball for the Braves. When asked if they believe she’ll be on that court, Angeli said, “Yes, definitely. She’s a player.”

