Brewers Distributing President Killed In Crash

The president of Brewers Distributing in Peoria was killed in a single vehicle crash in Peoria County.

Paul Jacob, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on Princeville-Jubilee Road just south of the intersection with Parks School Road.

First responders found Jacob lying on the ground, apparently thrown from the vehicle. He was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Jacob was apparently traveling south on Jubilee Road when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.

Jacob likely died instantly, according to the coroner. There will not be an autopsy. Toxicology results are pending.

Paul Jacob succeeded his brother, George, as president of Brewers Distributing. George Jacob, also a Peoria City Council member, was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in 2010.

