British Actor Albert Finney Dies At 82

(AP) – British actor Albert Finney, the Academy Award-nominated star of films from “Tom Jones” to “Skyfall,” has died at the age of 82.

Finney’s family said Friday that he “passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side.”

Finney was a rare star who managed to avoid the Hollywood limelight for more than five decades after bursting to international fame in 1963 in the title role of “Tom Jones.”

The film gained him the first of five Oscar nominations. Others followed for “Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Dresser,” “Under the Volcano” and “Erin Brockovich.”

In later years he brought authority to action movies, including the James Bond thriller “Skyfall” and two of the Bourne films.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Whitaker Says He Has Not Interfered With Russia Investigation City of Peoria To Propose Fire Department Response Fees Peoria Mayor Delivers State Of The City Address Raising Money To Help St. Jude Kids And Families Sears Stays Open Man Found In Peoria Home Died Of Gunshot Wound
Comments