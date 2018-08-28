Bubble Gum Flavored Children’s Advil Recalled

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, a division of Pfizer Inc., is voluntarily recalling one lot of Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4-fluid ounce bottles.

Pfizer says the recall is due to customer complaints that the dosage cup provided is marked in teaspoons and the instructions on the label are described in milliliters.

Pfizer concluded that the use of the product with an unmatched dosage cup has a chance of being associated with potential overdose.

The most common symptoms associated with ibuprofen overdose includes nausea, vomiting, headaches, drowsiness, blurred vision and dizziness.

Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4-fluid ounce bottle, NDC 0573-0207-30, lot R51129 was distributed nationwide to wholesalers, distributors and retailers in the United States from May 2018 through June 2018.

Pfizer has arranged for return of any recalled product. If consumers have any questions regarding the recall or to report an adverse event, contact the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at 800-88-Advil (800-882-3845) from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Consumers should contact their healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using the product. Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of the product may also be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online, by mail or fax.

www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

The recall is being executed with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

