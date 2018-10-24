Burning Incense Causes House Fire

Burning incense led to a fire that damaged a South Peoria home Tuesday night.

Peoria Fire and Rescue was called to a home in the 500 block of Center Street on reports of a fire around 6:3o p.m.

The homeowner told crews that a wall at the front of the home caught fire, that he had opened up the wall and threw water on it to put out the fire. Smoldering embers were still inside the wall.

The home sustained some structural damage.

The Red Cross was called in to provide assistance.

The cause of the fire was burning incense left unattended.