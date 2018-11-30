Bustos Elected To Head Up Congressional Committee

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has been elected to head up the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Bustos, who serves Illinois’ 17th District, was elected to the post by her colleagues on Thursday.

In a statement, Bustos said:

“Over the next two years, our charge is to build on this progress to fortify our new Democratic Majority so we can deliver bold change for the American people. We will do this by placing a emphasis on incumbent protection while going on offense in the districts where we came up short this year–we must do both.”

“As Democrats, we are going to keep our focus on getting real results for the American people by lowering their health care costs, raising their wages and cracking down on the corruption we’ve seen from Washington Republicans. While I am hopeful that we can make some progress in this next Congress, we need to win back the White House and the Senate while defending our House Majority to completely deliver on our promise. Failure is simply not an option, we will protect this House.”

Bustos has worked extensively at the DCCC over the last four years where she has held four leadership positions. During the 2016 cycle, she served as the Vice-Chair of Recruitment, Co-Chair of Red to Blue and Co-Chair of Women Lead at the DCCC.

In the 2018 cycle, Bustos served as the Chair of Heartland Engagement at the DCCC where she mentored several candidates across 12 states. Also in the 2018 cycle, she served as a Co-Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee on the governmental side where she worked to develop the House Democrats “For The People” agenda.