Bustos Ready To Get To Work With New Congress

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL 17th District) takes over as chair of the House Democratic Campaign Committee Thursday, overseeing the political arm of House Democrats.

Bustos tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that there is much to be done.

“Whether you’re from Queens, New York, or Peoria, Illinois, we know that we have to address the cost of health care. It is out of control. Especially prescription drug prices,” Bustos said.

She says Democrats are also committed to rebuilding the country’s infrastructure again, and other key issues.

“Our roads, our bridges. Getting rural broadband out to our small communities. Cleaning up the mess in Washington, D.C. The secret money that enters politics. And, the fact that there are too many people that don’t even have faith that when they go to the ballot box that their votes are being counted correctly,” Bustos said.

Bustos says as the 116th Congress gets to work Thursday, they will be voting on what she called ‘Rules Changes’. “It addresses brand new rules. And, new legislation would be paid for as you go along. New cost has to be countered with spending cuts or new revenue.”

Bustos expects that the ‘Rules Changes’ will be approved. She also says the House has a proposal that calls for $1 trillion to pay for infrastructure that would be tied to increases in the gas tax.