Bustos Talks To TSA Workers At Peoria Airport

Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (17-Illinois), in the midst of the longest government shutdown, visited with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers and air traffic controllers at the Peoria International Airport.

Bustos talked to anyone who was wanting to speak with her to share their stories, and she said she will take their stories back to Congress.

“Life goes on and we are not doing our part of the bargain to make sure that they get paid as they come into work, and to make sure that when people are flying they are safe,” Bustos said.

Brady Seei, who works air traffic controls, says it’s great to see someone like Bustos to come in and hear them out.

“It is great to actually talk to her and tell her what is actually going on in the field,” said Seei.

TSA workers may soon be searching for other sources of income.

“Currently up in our tower over half of us have one source of income, whether they are single or they have a wife who’s taking care of kids,” Seei said. “A lot of people are actually talking about trying to find new jobs.”

Bustos says it is inexcusable for workers to not be paid.

“We’ve got to sit at the table until we come up with something,” Bustos said.