Buttered Popcorn Oreos are Coming Soon!

I love popcorn but I’m not sure about this. Have you ever had one of those buttered popcorn-flavored jelly beans? They’re super weird . . . but some people love ’em and some people think they’re the worst thing that’s ever been made.

Well, good news for those that love them . . . that flavor is coming to Oreos.

An Instagram account called “The Junk Food Aisle” leaked out the news. Buttered Popcorn Oreos with two vanilla cookies and a yellow-ish cream are apparently coming soon. Be looking on the store shelves soon 🙂