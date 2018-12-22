Bystander Injured During Peoria Fire

One person was transported to a local hospital after breaking a window before firefighters arrived to a Taft Homes apartment fire.

The bystander broke the window in an rescue attempt, however, firefighters discovered no one was in the apartment. There is no word on the bystander’s condition.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the lower level apartment at 610 NE Adams as they arrived at 1:52 p.m. Friday. Battalion Chief Ralph Phillips says the fire was extinguished in about five minutes.

The property was turned over to Peoria Housing Authority maintenance staff after firefighters cleared the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.