Capacity From Former Keystone Plant To Double

Keystone Consolidated Industries is now GFG Alliance-Liberty Steel. GFG Alliance acquired the Bartonville plant for $320 million earlier this month.

Executive Chairman Sanjeev Gupta visited the facility Tuesday for the first time since the acquisition.

“With the acquisition of this business I believe GFG-Liberty Steel will catapult toward our ambitious target of reaching five-million tons of Greensteel production in the U.S. within two years,” Gupta said.

Speaking to management, employees and civic leaders, Gupta said the Bartonville facility “has the capacity to reach 1.1 million tons of steel production, yet it produces just over half that today. It has enough scrap in the region to feed that 1.1 million tons, yet it only produces almost half its capacity today.”

“There is absolutely no reason whatsoever that America should not make more of its steel at home rather than importing it,” Gupta said.

Gupta had also announced Liberty is looking toward restarting the second electric arc furnace in Georgetown, South Carolina, adding up to 500,000 tons of capacity there.

Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said, “This city has an outstanding history of steelmaking, going back well over 100 years, and this investment by the GFG Alliance opens up an exciting new future for the industry here, securing high-quality skilled jobs and, in particular, offering young people the opportunity for attractive and challenging careers.”