Car Crashes Into Peoria Apartment Building

A car crashed into an apartment building in Peoria early Saturday morning.

Peoria Fire and Rescue was called to 132 Merriman Court just after 2:30 a.m., finding a mid-size sedan sitting inside an apartment.

Crews were able to climb through the debris to rescue two occupants trapped in their apartment.

Fire officials said three surrounding apartments had to be evacuated due to the instability of the structure.

A city engineer was called to the scene to evaluate the building’s stability.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to assist residents with temporary housing.