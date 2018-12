St. Louis Cardinals fans can circle their calendars.

The Cardinals have announced the date for the 2019 Cardinals Caravan stop in the Peoria area.

The 2019 Cardinals Caravan will stop at Embassy Suites in East Peoria 11:30 a.m. Sat., Jan. 19. Players and emcees will be announced after the first of the year.

Complete Cardinals Caravan information can be found HERE.